Flood Advisory issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 07:38:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Beaver FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BEAVER, NORTHWESTERN LIPSCOMB AND NORTHERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 950 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Perryton and Booker.