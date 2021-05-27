Special Weather Statement issued for Frontier, Hayes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Frontier; Hayes SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN FRONTIER...SOUTH CENTRAL LINCOLN AND NORTHEASTERN HAYES COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM CDT At 925 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hayes Center, moving east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Curtis, Hayes Center, Wellfleet, Moorefield, Stockville, Maywood, Marengo, Hansen Memorial Reserve State Wildlife Management Area, Hayes Center State Wildlife Management Area and Dancing Leaf Earth Lodge. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 37 and 59. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Nebraska.