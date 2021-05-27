April 4, 1995 - May 24, 2021. Gage Anthony Kruse, 26-year-old resident of Onamia, MN passed away on May 24, 2021. Visitation will begin at 7 PM on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Funeral Ceremony will begin at 10 AM on Friday, May 28, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Baabiitaw officiating. Interment will be in the Woodland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.