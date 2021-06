Miami, Florida – When it comes to Jon Berti and Andrew Benintendi, I gotta say the Miami Marlins done goofed up. New details are now revealing the blunder. Back in February the Miami Herald reported on a potential trade deal involving the two aforementioned players. So what could’ve happened was the Boston Red Sox send Benintendi to the Fish as part of a multi-team, multi-player agreement with Berti shipped out to San Diego. What transpired instead was the decision to keep Berti, resulting in the Red Sox trading the outfielder to the Kansas City Royals in another three-team deal. The front office turned its attention to Adam Duvall, signing him this past offseason.