TV Series

‘Queen Of the South’ 5×08 “Todo Lo Que Toco”

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen of the South 5×08 “Todo Lo Que Toco” sees a return to the Teresa that was all heart, without truly losing what made her the Queen of the South. With two episodes to go, this sets up an interesting showdown between the crime boss she was becoming and the woman she could be if she chooses to walk away. What will Teresa end up choosing and how will the people around her react to those choices?

TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
TV Seriestrendingetc.com

Is Teresa Mendoza Really Dead In Queen Of The South?

If you haven’t watched the final episode of Queen of the South, turn back now, this article contains spoilers for the finale of Queen of the South. The American crime drama, Queen of the South, aired its last episode of Season 5, “A Prueba de Balas”, on June 9, 2021, becoming the show’s most enthralling and explosive season yet. The series premiered on June 23, 2016, on USA Network. The series centers around Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga), a poor Mexican woman who becomes wealthy by building a vast drug empire. The new season came out to throw more challenges at Teresa Mendoza’s drug empire, but the drug queen managed to navigate them all well enough. That was until the ending of episode 9 in which Teresa gets shot by a sniper which left fans fearing for the end of the character ahead of episode 10.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

‘Queen Of The South’ Finale Recap, Q&A With Showrunners – Talesbuzz

SPOILER ALERT: This story includes details from the Queen of the South finale, “El Final.”. Teresa Mendoza will always be one step ahead, even in death. Queen of the South’s series finale, written by showrunners Benjamin Lobato and Dailyn Rodriguez, follows the sequence of events after Teresa’s (Alice Braga) assassination. Newcomer Samara recounts the moment of Teresa’s death to officials and bids farewell to Pote (Hemky Madera), who witnesses the cremation of his friend and decides to travel back to Culiacán to spread her ashes.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Queen of the South season 6: Could it happen someday on USA?

Following tonight’s series finale, is there any hope at a Queen of the South season 6 happening at some point down the road? If not this, how about a different show in the show’s universe?. Of course, it goes without saying that some point out there would want something like...
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Queen of the South’ Finale Reminds Us of the Dearth of Latinas in Dramatic Shows

The final season of USA Network’s drama “Queen of the South” dropped this week, and to see the conclusion of drug queenpin Teresa Mendoza’s (Alice Braga) story is bittersweet. Teresa’s presence in the narco landscape was unique — from a media perspective, women in this world are often relegated to mules, victims, and sex workers, or a combination of all three. Teresa was never a victim, but instead used the drug world to call out its horrors, leading the audience to question her altruism in a world that does inherently hurt others.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Queen of the South's final season was a reminder of how it was forced to fight for its place on television as a drama with a Latina lead

The Alice Braga-led USA series, which ended this week, "tried its hardest to try to reclaim the narco world away from emphasizing that all Latinos are involved and are thus evil," says Kristen Lopez. "When the series started, Teresa Mendoza’s introduction into the world is through her boyfriend; one of several instances in the series where men were often the first to let women down and proverbially throw them under the bus for their own aims. Braga showed a woman who was a survivor, intelligent, and understood her privilege as a woman. Teresa often used that to help other women, like a case of human trafficking she witnesses. The first three seasons saw Teresa sparring against fellow narco queen, Camila Vargas (Veronica Falcon) and this is where Queen of the South truly set itself apart. In these shows about the drug trade it was rare to get one woman with substance, but the show gave us two compelling women characters who were at the top of their game. They were the ones dominating and their sparring wasn’t petty, but grounded in real issues of this business they were both involved in. Similar to Teresa, Camila also struggled with issues that have defined women for generations. She struggled to have a successful business and a family life. Where women are told they can’t have it all, but should try like hell to do it, Camila was showing the fruits of that labor. But the show’s final season wasn’t just sad because it was the end of her story. It was also a reminder of how Queen of the South was forced to fight for its place on television. This last season benefited the most from USA Network’s advertising strategy of being plastered on all NBCUniversal channels — but for some reason it is not streaming on NBC’s streamer service, Peacock. And despite having a titan like Braga in the cast, it has not been campaigned seriously for Emmy consideration."
Musicmarketresearchtelecast.com

Rauw Alejandro clarifies a great doubt about his hit Todo de Ti

Raw Alejandro He gave us one of the hymns of the summer, and we have the same one that almost all his listeners have. Is about Everything about you, the Puerto Rican’s new single that has become a hit. Since the end of May, the song has accumulated more than...
CelebritiesBillboard

Rauw Alejandro Scores Rare All-Spanish-Language Top 3 Hit on Global 200 With 'Todo de Ti'

Rauw Alejandro blasts from No. 31 to No. 3 on the June 12-dated Billboard Global 200 with "Todo de Ti" (and 18-3 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart). It's the Puerto Rican rapper, singer-songwriter and producer's first top three (or even top 20) hit on the worldwide ranking. More rare, it's only the third all-Spanish-language song to hit the top three since the chart premiered in September 2020.
MusicBillboard

The Players Behind Rauw Alejandro's 'Todo de Ti': See the Full Credits

Puerto Rican superstar Rauw Alejandro shot to No. 3 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. tallies this week (up from No. 31 and No. 18, respectively) with his song “Todo de Ti,” which is only the third all Spanish-language track to reach the top three of the Global 200 since the chart's inception in Sept. 2020.
Musicmusicalamerica.com

Acis presents Are Women People? — The Songs of Lori Laitman, an album of new music with the issue of women’s suffrage at its core.

New York Tribune’s ALICE DUER MILLER (1874–1942) ran her column, “Are Women People?” from 1914–1917, greatly influencing public opinion about the participation of women in democracy. In the words of composer LORI LAITMAN, “Miller deftly incorporates quotes from legal verdicts, political statements and newspaper articles into her poems, only to disarm their often misogynist and anti-suffragist sentiments with her clever verse.” Laitman has composed a song cycle for SATB Vocal Quartet and Piano four hands that balances Miller’s wit and humor with a speech by suffragist SUSAN B. ANTHONY, and the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. In doing so, Laitman elevates important texts that punctuate the story of women in America and eloquently articulates that ongoing story through art song.
Beauty & Fashiontheplaylist.net

‘Summer Of Soul’: Questlove’s Black Woodstock Doc Frees A Great Musical Treasure From The Vaults

Here’s what you need to know, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson is the drummer of the seminal hip-hop group, The Roots, also the band leader of the Jimmy Fallon show. Thompson is a musicologist, a renowned DJ, has a P.H.D. Prince, and has his own music podcast. It makes sense that Thompson would venture into making music documentaries. His directorial debut is, “Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised),” about what’s been dubbed the Black Woodstock, an epic Harlem Musical Festival in 1969, that featured many black legends of soul, funk, and rock that had been forgotten. The entire concert had been shot too, but the footage languished in a basement for decades. Enter Thompson’s uncanny ability for finding gems in LP crate digging, and his knack for telling a great story.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

10 of the Best New June YA Books to TBR

For centuries, witches have maintained the climate, but now their control is faltering as the atmosphere becomes more erratic. All hope lies with an Everwitch named Clara. In Autumn, Clara wants nothing to do with her power; the price―losing the ones she loves―is too high. In Winter, storms rage, and Clara accepts that she's the only one who can make a difference. In Spring, Clara falls for Sang. As her magic grows, she's terrified she’ll lose him. In Summer, Clara must choose between her duty and the people she loves...before she loses Sang, her magic, and thrusts the world into chaos.
Musicafropop.org

Angelique Kidjo's Homage to Mother Nature

Count Angelique Kidjo as an artist who has made good use of her time in lockdown. At home in Paris with her garden and home studio, she has made numerous appearances at virtual concerts and events, and the four-time Grammy award-winner has recorded her 15th album, Mother Nature. The album’s central focus is the global environmental crisis, and the album’s title track already has the feel of a classic. For the video, released June 4, 2021, she was accompanied by none other than Sting.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Is Alice Munro’s Lone Novel… Even a Novel?

“My ambition is to write a novel before I die.” When Alice Munro said this, in 1998, she was not at an age when we might expect to hear such an announcement: not 20 or 30, but a few years shy of 70, and already known as one of the world’s best short story writers. With seven collections behind her, Munro would go on to author six more, and in 2013 she would join Toni Morrison as one of only two North American writers of fiction to win the Nobel Prize in the last 40-plus years.