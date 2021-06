Coffee lovers will tell you that every time of day is the best time to drink coffee; however experts say that there is an ideal time to sip a cup of joe in order to really reap the benefits of that caffeine boost. "If you are someone who has average tolerance to caffeine, then after having coffee, whether it's in the morning or afternoon, you should feel more alert and focused for the next one to six hours," said Tamar Samuels, a registered dietitian and co-founder of Culina Health. "You can be strategic about when you have your caffeine depending on when you need to feel most alert throughout the day."