There is a scene early in Cruella’s third act in which Emma Stone, as the titular antihero, stands in front of a fountain her late mother once promised to take her to, which Cruella has treated in the years since her death as a surrogate gravesite. Reeling from a revelation about her past, she talks at the fountain — at her mother’s ghost — in fits and starts that are at turns defiant and meek. Stripped from the 130 or so that surround them, these few minutes suggest a bracing movie, one with extravagant costumes that clash against a grey London and a central figure who is not an invulnerable madwoman, but something smaller and stranger, captured by director Craig Gillespie and cinematographer Nicolas Karakatsanis in an entrancing handheld that trembles just a bit, like the character’s voice.