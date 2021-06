Founded by Robert Redford in 1989, Sundance Catalog promotes the works of artists and craftspeople from around the world. Now the premier lifestyle retailer of apparel, jewelry, footwear, accessories, home furnishings and art, has established its first retail location in Michigan in the Village of Rochester Hills. Visitors will get a sense of the brand’s heritage and artistic character with the craftsmanship of the store environment and the impressive selection of merchandise. One-of-a-kind pieces and items exclusive to Sundance will be the cornerstone of the product offerings. The address is 240 N. Adams Road. For information, go to sundancecatalog.com.