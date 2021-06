The Octagon is set. With the conclusion of the Second Round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying, the USMNT learned the final 3 teams that would join them, Mexico, Honduras, Costa Rica, and Jamaica in the Final Round of qualifying, also known as the Octagonal round. We already knew the dates for qualifying, but the USMNT was just awaiting word of the final 3 teams that would enter the Octagon with them.