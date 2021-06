Denim has been and always will be an important staple piece in a wardrobe. Different styles come and go but one thing stays the same, denim is timeless. Patty Toms understands this and has decided to create a brand where timeless meets modern. Dawning the expression “Love Messages That Have Your Back”, this brand offers simple sayings that help express your individuality paired with timeless denim pieces, once-forgotten at your local thrift store. What stands out the most about this new brand is that this is not just a one-woman show. Toms shares this entrepreneurial journey with the biggest inspirations in her life, her mom and her grandmother. Sincerely put, this brand is “Mija, Madre, & Abuelita” owned, all three playing a role in creating this family business.