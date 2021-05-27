Tesla Is Taking Careful Steps To Combat Chip Shortages
Tesla is making sure they are ready if chip supplies dwindle even more. That is why they’re stocking up on extra chips in advance. Tesla has probably been well aware of the chip shortage for some time. The supply chain is breaking down, so It also may serve Tesla well to make sure they have enough steel since prices of steel have tripled. The rising gas prices could help Tesla but they will only have a significant impact if prices start hitting $4 or $5 per gallon.www.torquenews.com