Saint Joseph Mercy Health Lifestyle Coordinator Discusses New Lifestyle Medicine Program
Saint Joseph Mercy Health System Lifestyle and Culinary Medicine Coordinator, Alexandra Babcock, MPH, RD, discusses the health system’s new Lifestyle Medicine program!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the Megacast and The Splash: https://civiccentertv.com/. Follow us...civiccentertv.com