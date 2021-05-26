newsbreak-logo
Saint Joseph Mercy Health Lifestyle Coordinator Discusses New Lifestyle Medicine Program

civiccentertv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaint Joseph Mercy Health System Lifestyle and Culinary Medicine Coordinator, Alexandra Babcock, MPH, RD, discusses the health system’s new Lifestyle Medicine program!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the Megacast and The Splash: https://civiccentertv.com/. Follow us...

civiccentertv.com
Lexington, KYbeckershospitalreview.com

CHI Saint Joseph Health expands affiliation with Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center

Saint Joseph Mount Sterling (Ky.), part of Lexington, Ky.-based CHI Saint Joseph Health, has partnered with Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center to provide access to specialized care for the region's cancer patients. It's an expansion of the health system's initial partnership with Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, formed in 2019, which offered...
Lifestylefox2detroit.com

The Doctor Is In : Lifestyle Medicine

Experts from St. Joseph Mercy Health System explain how its Lifestyle Medicine program aims to prevent, treat and reverse disease. For more info : www.stjoeshealth.org/LifestyleMedicine.
Mental HealthHouston Chronicle

American College of Lifestyle Medicine Announces Addition of Global Mental Well-Being Leader The Lift Project to its Corporate Roundtable

ST. LOUIS (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) has announced the addition of global mental well-being leader The Lift Project to its Lifestyle Medicine Corporate Roundtable, a group of thought leaders and industry professionals who explore effective clinical innovations, activate marketing strategies, accelerate reimbursement and policy adoption, and pursue research and demonstrations of lifestyle medicine in practice.
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Over $360,000 raised during CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations raised more than $360,000 during the “Evening of Hope” statewide fundraising event on Saturday, May 15. The event’s proceeds will help CHI Saint Joseph Health cancer patients and their families across the state, including in Lexington. The event was held...
LifestyleMySanAntonio

American College of Lifestyle Medicine Unveils Global Campaign May 30-June 5 to Highlight Urgent Need for Healthier Lifestyle

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (PRWEB) May 28, 2021. The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) today announced the third annual Global Lifestyle Medicine Week, with the observance this year slated to run from May 30th to June 5th. The week will showcase the six health pillars of the burgeoning field, serving as a public awareness campaign to highlight the benefits of evidence-based lifestyle medicine therapeutic approaches, including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
London, KYSentinel-Echo

CHI Saint Joseph Health Welcomes the Return of Summer Teen Volunteers to Facilities

LONDON — After last year’s unprecedented summer, teens ages 14 and older can once again apply to volunteer and serve this summer at Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, Saint Joseph London and Flaget Memorial Hospital. CHI Saint Joseph Health’s 2021 Summer Teen Volunteer Program is now accepting applications and will include three different sessions for volunteer opportunities throughout June and July, beginning on Monday, June 14. Volunteer department placements are selected on a first-come, first-served basis.
Jamestown, NYjamestowngazette.com

EPIC Study on Lifestyle and Health

A study in 2009 was published by the Archives of Internal Medicine performed by the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC), which explored the relationship between lifestyle behaviors and chronic disease development. 23,000 people were examined over an 8-year period and tracked based on who followed 4 simple...
Birmingham, ALuab.edu

UAB epidemiologist discusses preliminary results of study on sedentary lifestyles’ impact on brain health

Kelley Pettee Gabriel, Ph.D., an epidemiologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, will present preliminary findings on the consequences of sedentary lifestyles at the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle & Cardiometabolic Health Conference 2021. Gabriel is lead author on one of three studies that examines the effects of moderate to high television viewing on cognitive and brain health decline.
LifestyleHouston Chronicle

American College of Lifestyle Medicine Launches Online CME "Food as Medicine: Nutrition for Treatment" Course to Fill Physician and Clinician Nutrition Knowledge Gap

ST. LOUIS (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM), the medical professional society that has championed food as medicine since its inception in 2004, today announced the availability of the second installment of its “Food as Medicine” course, titled “Nutrition for Treatment and Risk Reduction.” The entire CME- and CE-accredited course is designed around the belief that healthful eating has the power to help prevent, treat and mitigate many chronic diseases.
Fitnesspharmacytimes.com

Lifestyle Modifications Support Brain Health

Exercise, nutrition, sleep, and supplements can help slow cognitive decline in older individuals. In recent years, scientists have made remarkable strides in unlocking the mysteries of the brain. They are using artificial intelligence to map the visual cortex. Positron emission tomography scans allow investigators to track surges in brain activity, and electrical implants are helping some patients with paralysis to walk again.
Public Healthcompsmag.com

Saint Joseph Health System updates COVID-19 vaccination options

To make an appointment, click here or call 1-888-638-4427. Saint Joseph Family Medicine at Elm RoadMishawaka ClinicGranger Community MedicineUniversity Park Family MedicineRiver Park Family MedicineMedical Office BuildingBremen Family MedicineBourbon Family MedicineSaint Joseph Family Medicine at Miami RoadOur Lady of the Rosary Health CenterSaint Joseph Physician Network People’s ClinicSaint Joseph Family Medicine – WoodlandSaint Joseph Primary Care – LifePlexPlymouth Family & Internal Medicine – DowntownSister Maura Brannick Health CenterNorthwest Family MedicineSaint Jospeh Primary Care – LifePlex WalkertonLake Shore Clinic Beginning after 1 p.m. on June 23, COVID-19 testing in St. Joseph and Marshall Counties will move to other providers. Click here to view testing locations.
FitnessWRGB

Lifestyle Matters: Healthy lifestyle

Goodbye dieting Hello healthy lifestyle! Dieting daily should not be a way of life. Instead, adopt a smart eating plan as your lifestyle choice. Healthy habits lead to a healthy life, so here are some tips: Experts recommend 30% of your diet should contain raw foods. Choose fresh produce over processed foods. Fresh equals energy. Consider plant protein, which is high in fiber and low in saturated fats. Try Keeping a log of calories and foods eaten, you might be surprised how many calories you consume. Finally, Choose smaller portions and slow down your intake.
Lifestylewheatbellyblog.com

The Wheat Belly lifestyle is a low-cadmium lifestyle

One. issue we’ve not discussed much around here is the fact that the Wheat Belly lifestyle in which we eliminate wheat and grains is also a reduced cadmium lifestyle. Cadmium is a naturally-occurring heavy metal found in the earth’s crust. Industrialization with practices such as mining, coal-burning, smelting, etc. have mobilized cadmium in the environment, thereby exposing us to higher levels through water and air. Smokers have an especially high exposure, as the tobacco plant concentrates cadmium that is, in turn, inhaled by cigarette smoking. (This may be one of the factors causing coronary heart disease in smokers.)
Mishawaka, IN22 WSBT

Saint Joseph Wellness and Weight Management opens new location

There's now a new resource for those struggling with weight-loss in the area. Saint Joseph Wellness & Weight Management opened a new location today in Mishawaka. There's a team of nutritionists, physicians and exercise professionals to help patients on their weight loss journey. We spoke to one patient who says...
Prescott, AZSignalsAZ

National Men’s Health Month; Raising Awareness for a Healthy Lifestyle

June is National Men’s Health Month which is a time to raise awareness about health care for men and focus on encouraging boys, men, and their families to practice and implement healthy living decisions. This is important to note because many men don’t recognize how the passing of time affects their metabolism and fitness levels.
Pittsburgh, PAbizjournals

UPMC plans groundbreaking for heart hospital next year

UPMC is moving ahead with its plans for two big specialty hospitals, a heart and transplant hospital in Oakland and a cancer hospital in Shadyside. It expects to break ground on the heart and transplant hospital in the second half of 2022. Both hospitals were part of a $2 billion...