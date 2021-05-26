Saint Joseph Mercy Health Lifestyle Coordinator Discusses New Lifestyle Medicine Program

One. issue we’ve not discussed much around here is the fact that the Wheat Belly lifestyle in which we eliminate wheat and grains is also a reduced cadmium lifestyle. Cadmium is a naturally-occurring heavy metal found in the earth’s crust. Industrialization with practices such as mining, coal-burning, smelting, etc. have mobilized cadmium in the environment, thereby exposing us to higher levels through water and air. Smokers have an especially high exposure, as the tobacco plant concentrates cadmium that is, in turn, inhaled by cigarette smoking. (This may be one of the factors causing coronary heart disease in smokers.)