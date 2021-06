With the cloud becoming increasingly diverse and complex, unfortunately not every organisation is currently operating within it correctly. Demands for more storage space have already encouraged a migration to cloud-focused technology and services in recent years, with IDC predicting that by 2022, over 90 percent of enterprises worldwide will rely on a mix of on-premises/dedicated private clouds, multiple public clouds, and legacy platforms to meet their needs. With 2021 labelled ‘the year of multi-cloud’, a large proportion of enterprises will be looking to adopt a varied cloud approach, combining on-premises, off-premises, public, and private solutions. When doing so, it must be done right.