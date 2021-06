Safety continues to play a huge role in automotive development, perhaps more so than ever. The key reason why self-driving cars are coming into existence is to eliminate crashes, injuries, and fatalities. The technology is still a few years out but automakers are continuing to advance safety systems in today's passenger vehicles. For Toyota, there's a lot to learn from crashes that have already happened, such as the case of this totaled Supra, which has a new special edition for the 2022 model year.