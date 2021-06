Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP acted as U.S. counsel to Inversiones Latin America Power Limitada, one of the largest wind generation companies in Chile, as issuer in the offering of US$403.9 million 5.125% senior secured notes due 2033. This issuance represents the first "high yield 100% green" bond from Chile, aligned with the International Capital Market Association’s (ICMA) Green Bond Principles (2018) and the Loan Syndications & Trading Association (LSTA) Green Loan Principles (2021). Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. were the initial purchasers. The notes are listed on the Official List of the Singapore Exchange Trading Limited (SGX-ST).