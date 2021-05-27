Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Airline industry shows signs of rebounding from pandemic lockdowns

By Glenn Counts, wsoctv.com
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoFKC_0aCewUwX00

CHARLOTTE — The Transportation Security Administration is dealing with staffing shortages much like many other industries now in the COVID-19 pandemic while passenger travel picks back up just in time for the Memorial Day rush.

“The airlines are definitely climbing out of it now,” said Ted Reed, airline expert.

>> Remember, you can watch our radar/newscasts anytime at home on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV

Reed writes about the industry for Forbes magazine.

“Charlotte grew from the 11th busiest airport in the United States to the sixth busiest airport in the United States,” he said.

Charlotte has benefited from being a hub for American Airlines during the pandemic, he said.

[What is a vaccine passport, and why do Biden and 20 states oppose it?]

Reed expects things to get close to pre-pandemic levels this weekend and over the summer.

“Trans-Atlantic has not returned yet, and business travel is slowly returning,” Reed said. “But this looks like a pretty good summer for the airlines in terms of volume of passengers.”

In the video at the top of this webpage, reporter Glenn Counts outlines other expectations while taking to the skies.

(Watch: 5 vaccinated United Airlines loyalty program members to win free flights for a year)

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
39K+
Followers
49K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Business
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
Charlotte, NC
Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Reed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lockdowns#Apple Tv Reed#Forbes#2021 Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Business Travel
News Break
Public Health
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
United Airlines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Mexican elderly lose work as grocery baggers, protest

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic and changing consumer habits threaten to put an end to a decades-old practice of allowing elderly people in Mexico to earn extra income as grocery store baggers. Baggers over 60 had expected to return to stores last month as pandemic restrictions eased...
BusinessPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

UK retail sales dip as lockdown easing allows socializing

LONDON — (AP) — Retail sales in Britain slipped back in May as people ventured out to spend money at restaurants and pubs following the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, official figures showed Friday. The Office of National Statistics found that retail sales during May were 1.4% lower than the...