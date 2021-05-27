Nexusguard unveils anti-DDoS protection program for CSPs

The SaaS Leader in Field Execution Makes Work Easier For Frontline Teams With New Employee Communication and Engagement Capabilities on Mobile. FORM, the leading field execution platform for enterprise teams, announced that it acquired Rodio’s communication and employee engagement technology to help frontline workers stay connected to co-workers, leaders, and corporate communications while completing tasks and collecting data in the field. With Rodio, frontline workers can communicate with teammates, access resources on demand, and acknowledge when key communications are received. In turn, leaders can deliver highly-targeted communications to the right person, at the right place, at the right time while they’re in the field. The new capabilities will improve the employee experience for busy frontline teams, allowing them to do things like crowdsource answers to customer questions on the sales floor, distribute emergency response bulletins to employees in the path of natural disasters, or contact co-workers with shift-based questions from their mobile device.