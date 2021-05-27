Cancel
Nexusguard unveils anti-DDoS protection program for CSPs

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNexusguard has announced a new program that empowers CSPs to easily launch anti-DDoS protection for their customers. Nexusguard will provide 10,000 Gbps of DDoS-mitigating hardware to CSPs around the world (100 Gbps each across 100 CSPs). The TAP100 Program accelerates the time-to-market for CSPs to deploy anti-DDoS services and protect...

www.helpnetsecurity.com
Softwarethemanufacturingconnection.com

Claroty Unveils Zero-Infrastructure Cybersecurity Solution to Protect Industrial Enterprises

Finally, a cybersecurity news release that doesn’t try to jump on the latest cyber breach bandwagon. Interesting advance for cyber security. New Claroty Edge and enhanced Continuous Threat Detection give customers faster, easier, more-flexible paths to achieve wide range of industrial cybersecurity objectives. Claroty has announced Claroty Edge, a patent-pending...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Cohere Technologies partners with VMware to help CSPs improve network and spectrum efficiencies

As communication service providers (CSPs) move to open radio access network (O-RAN) architectures, the door to innovation opens. Partnering to accelerate this innovation, Cohere Technologies and VMware announced they are developing an O-RAN solution to help CSPs improve network and spectrum efficiencies and deliver new and differentiated services and experiences for their customers.
TechnologyTechRepublic

Akamai adds automation and machine learning to protect user accounts, APIs and applications

Edge platform cybersecurity enhancements are intended to increase responsiveness and augment decision-making, the company said. Content delivery platform provider Akamai announced Wednesday platform security enhancements intended to increase cybersecurity protections for web applications, APIs and user accounts. Akamai said its machine learning algorithms leverage insights from a dataset of over 1.3 billion daily client interactions to automate threat detections, time-consuming tasks and security logic to help cybersecurity analysts make better decisions faster.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Kinetic Business Cloud Connect offers optimized access to third-party public and private cloud providers

As organizations increasingly move mission-critical applications, workloads and business processes to the cloud, there is a growing need to securely integrate cloud capabilities into their business network environments. Kinetic Business is offering Cloud Connect, a reliable, fast and highly secure private access hub that connects directly to third-party public and...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Sequitur Labs EmPOWER Service secures lifecycle management of IoT devices

Sequitur Labs introduced its EmPOWER Service, a new cloud-based offering that securely monitors, manages and updates IoT devices to address technical, IP, supply chain and business-process challenges faced by IoT developers and manufacturers dealing with the acceleration of Artificial Intelligence at the network edge. Sequitur’s EmPOWER Platform introduces Trust-as-a-Service to...
Computersthefastmode.com

VIAVI Unveils Streamlined Version of 5G Network Test Solution

VIAVI Solutions has unveiled TMLite, a streamlined version of its flagship TM500 Network Tester in use with virtually every wireless base station manufacturer around the globe. By delivering features, software environment and user experience consistent with TM500 on a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) server, this new solution enables vendors to increase...
TechnologyElectronicsWeekly.com

PAYG 5G ASIC design service

EdgeQ of Santa Clara has introduced what it calls the industry’s first 5G chipset-as-a-service model. The EdgeQ ASIC design service tailors cost to features – scaling price, performance, and features as a function of need and use. With 5G expected to address multiple end points, the traditional silicon approach of...
Technologyaithority.com

Navisite Expands Cybersecurity Services With Virtual CISO

Virtual Chief Information Security Officer service provides on-demand access to cybersecurity leadership, guidance and expertise to help companies defend against new and evolving threats. Navisite announced an expansion of its cybersecurity services to include a Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) offering. The service provides companies with on-demand access to...
ComputersNetwork World

5 Keys to Creating a Zero-Trust Security Foundation

Recent high-profile attacks have disrupted global commerce across the world, bringing home the critical importance of maintaining a robust IT security program. The recent ransomware attacks on the Colonial Pipeline, the largest petroleum pipeline in the US, and meat supplier JBS, highlight the cascading, society-disrupting havoc these types of attacks can create.
Technologythepaypers.com

D4t4 Solutions launches the Celebrus Fraud Data Platform

D4t4 Solutions, a UK-based IT service management company, has announced the launch of the Celebrus Fraud Data Platform (FDP) to help businesses protect their customers across digital touchpoints. The platform uses automated behavioural insights to eliminate new account, account takeover, and payment fraud. Celebrus FDP aims to reduce false positives...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

VIAVI TMLite enhances 5G network test scalability and productivity

VIAVI Solutions unveiled TMLite, a streamlined version of its flagship TM500 Network Tester in use with virtually every wireless base station manufacturer around the globe. By delivering features, software environment and user experience consistent with TM500 on a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) server, this new solution enables vendors to increase engineering productivity and rapidly identify software errors by deploying focused functional test tools earlier in the development cycle. It also enables smaller vendors to gain access to the market-leading TM500 family with a more compact package.
Healthaithority.com

ixlayer and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Health Cloud Solutions to the US Public Sector

Ixlayer’s Health Cloud Helps Enterprises Within the Public Sector Reduce Costs and Increase Operational Agility to Meet Health IT Needs. ixlayer, a leader in technology-based solutions for diagnostic testing, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as ixlayer’s Master Government Aggregator, making ixlayer’s Health Cloud platform available to Public Sector agencies and enterprises through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts and the company’s reseller partners.
Technologyinforisktoday.com

Cyberium Domain Targets Tenda Routers in Botnet Campaign

Malware hosting domain Cyberium has spread Mirai variants, including one that targeted vulnerable Tenda routers, as part of a botnet campaign, AT&T Alien Labs reports. Since March, AT&T Alien Labs, which offers an open threat intelligence community, has detected a spike in active exploitation attempts on Tenda routers by MooBot, a Mirai variant that has been active since 2019. The latest campaign is targeting Tenda users by exploiting users who have not patched a remote code vulnerability in the router, tracked as CVE-2020-10987.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Launching Hysolate Free: It is all about the end users

When it comes to offering a free version or a freemium of an Enterprise SaaS product, there are a few vendors that set a great standard. When looking at some of the great SaaS players of recent years such as Wix, Zoom and DropBox, they all offer free versions and found their own unique way to measure that very special “aha” moment of their users. This so-called private moment later became an “Enterprise aha moment” leading these SaaS products to be successful, and become industry best practice..
Technologytechinvestornews.com

‘Choice and control’: Dell reveals open, cloud-native solutions designed for CSPs

Dell is also introducing new reference architectures and an Open Telecom Ecosystem Lab Dell Technologies launched new cloud-native network infrastructure that includes a full stack of open, scalable carrier-grade server and software solutions with the ambition to simplify and accelerate the telecom journey towards disaggregate networks the delivery of applications at the edge. The open software solutions [...]
Softwareaithority.com

FORM Acquires Rodio Mobile Communication Technology for Connected Field Teams

The SaaS Leader in Field Execution Makes Work Easier For Frontline Teams With New Employee Communication and Engagement Capabilities on Mobile. FORM, the leading field execution platform for enterprise teams, announced that it acquired Rodio’s communication and employee engagement technology to help frontline workers stay connected to co-workers, leaders, and corporate communications while completing tasks and collecting data in the field. With Rodio, frontline workers can communicate with teammates, access resources on demand, and acknowledge when key communications are received. In turn, leaders can deliver highly-targeted communications to the right person, at the right place, at the right time while they’re in the field. The new capabilities will improve the employee experience for busy frontline teams, allowing them to do things like crowdsource answers to customer questions on the sales floor, distribute emergency response bulletins to employees in the path of natural disasters, or contact co-workers with shift-based questions from their mobile device.