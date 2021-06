You've heard the good news: Having a drink here and there can be good for your mental and even physical health. That doesn't mean it's a free-for-all, however. When you take drinking too far, it can lead to some serious negative effects, both immediately and down the line. In fact, one recent study found that if you consume a certain amount of alcohol per week, your risk of developing dementia spikes. Wondering if you're overdoing it? Read on to find out exactly when you should be cutting yourself off.