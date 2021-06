For cloud security specialists, these are strange times, indeed. On one hand, software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers with a focus on security are tearing up the transaction market. The most recent one is described as the largest private equity deal in the cybersecurity industry, and the staggering amounts of money involved in this very hot market are raising eyebrows. In the ultimate validation, the category is getting its own spinoffs. That’s why we have security-as-a-service (the cringeworthy acronym is SECaaS), in which providers offer specialties around authentication, intrusion detection, penetration testing and more.