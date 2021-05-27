NetWitness Cloud SIEM delivers cloud-based threat detection and response

Ed brings over 18 years of experience in the Identity and Access Management (IAM) industry to his new role at SecurEnds. Ed was most recently at Simeio Solutions, where he led global partnerships. While at Simeio, he drove collaborative engagement and results around IAM professional services and managed services, with a particular focus on providing cloud-based identity, access and governance offerings (IAM as a Service). While leading global partnerships, Ed identified and built strategic partnerships with key identity vendors resulting in premium-level/top-tier positioning for the company with each of these vendors globally; and multi-million-dollar contribution to the company’s revenue. Ed has built Identity practices and partnerships led global and North American identity consulting organizations, with oversight of sales and professional services across several industries including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and public sector. He has served as the Co-Chairman of Technology Association of Georgia’s Information Security Society and has leadership roles with ISSA Metro Atlanta Chapter and Cloud Security Alliance, Atlanta Chapter. Ed served as a U.S. Army Infantry Officer in various leadership and management roles from platoon to brigade level, while serving in the U.S., Germany, Panama, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. He holds the CISSP and Certified CISO (C|CISO) certifications. He holds a B.S. from San Diego State University and studied General Engineering at the United States Military Academy.