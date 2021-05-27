Cancel
NetWitness Cloud SIEM delivers cloud-based threat detection and response

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetWitness introduced NetWitness Cloud SIEM, a cloud-based threat detection and response solution that delivers pervasive visibility, multi-faceted analytics, and automated response capabilities without the need for on-premise deployment and administration. NetWitness Cloud SIEM provides enterprises with the same rich log management, retention, reporting, and analytics services long utilized by on-premise...

www.helpnetsecurity.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netwitness#Cloud Infrastructure#Netwitness Cloud Siem#Netwitness Detect Ai#The Netwitness Platform#Xdr
