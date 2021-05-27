Swimming With Scoliosis: Taking On a Challenge With a Positive Mindset
Swimming With Scoliosis: Taking On a Challenge With a Positive Mindset. Swimmers tend to approach problems with perseverance and a positive mindset. That is what sets swimmers apart from other athletes. Swimmers face many challenges throughout their training, from tough sets to sore muscles. Not every swimmer will face the same problems. Some face the challenge of scoliosis, which is best known as a curvature in the spine. It is a common condition with more than three million cases in the United States alone.www.swimmingworldmagazine.com