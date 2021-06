One word to describe Zach Gilles? Reliable. Over 241 career games at Central Michigan, the former McDonell Mack baseball star has committed just one error. He gets on base nearly half the time he comes up to the plate, this season boasting a .489 success rate. And you should be pretty sure every time you go to watch the Chippewas, he’ll be suited up. Helped by an added fifth year of eligibility, Gilles set the school high for games played with 237 in a win against Eastern Michigan in May.