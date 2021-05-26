Cancel
West Tisbury, MA

Chilmark: Blessing of the Fleet

By Valerie Sonnenthal
Martha's Vineyard Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re getting warm, inching our way towards summer. I love that all our local farm stands offer organic veggie starter plants. If you’re craving chocolate, Salt Rock continues their May Wednesday and Saturday pop-ups at Beetlebung Farm (across from town hall on Middle Road) from 10 am to 1 pm. In June find Salt Rock and our local farms at the West Tisbury Farmers Market beginning Saturday, June 12, at the Ag Hall.

www.mvtimes.com
City
Oak Bluffs, MA
City
West Tisbury, MA
City
Chilmark, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Massachusetts Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
Oak Bluffs, MAWCVB

Monday, May 17: Main Streets and Back Roads: Martha’s Vineyard in Spring

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Water changes from a gray to a blue-green, flowers begin to bloom, and with restaurants reopening it can only mean one thing: it is spring on Martha’s Vineyard. Shayna Seymour takes a stroll near the Edgartown Harbor light, checks in at the Harbor View hotel, visits the Oak Bluffs Gingerbread Houses, and warms up with a bowl of conch chowder. She also tours the Martha’s Vineyard Museum where she learns about the little-known history of Black and Native American whaling captains.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants seek extension of COVID-19 relief measures

To-go cocktail sales and caps on fees charged by third-party delivery services have helped restaurants keep the lights on while their operations have been limited during the COVID-19 crisis, restaurant owners said Monday as they made the case for extending those temporary measures beyond the current state of emergency. To...
West Tisbury, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

West Tisbury: Town history and traditions

It has been another golden week of warm days. We could use some rain, as the ground is quite dry, but it’s hard not to enjoy a string of lovely days. Everything is turning green, the soft greens of new leaves, wrapping trees and bushes in a froth of chartreuse against the blue sky. Lilacs, dogwoods, rhododendrons, azaleas, magnolias, and viburnums are bursting into bloom. It all seems to happen so quickly every year.
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

O.B. voters approve bottle ban

Oak Bluffs became the fifth Island town to adopt Plastic Free MV’s plastic water and soft drink bottle bylaw at annual town meeting Saturday afternoon. There were 154 voters at Saturday’s special and annual town meeting which met in the afternoon under the roof of the Tabernacle for more than 3½ hours. The required quorum was 50 voters.
Oak Bluffs, MAvineyardgazette.com

Outdoor Mask Orders Lifted in Two Down-Island Towns

After a year of mandatory mask requirements in the Island downtowns, boards of health in both Edgartown and Tisbury have voted to suspend the orders, marking a significant milestone in the Island’s fight against Covid-19. A similar decision is expected to come in Oak Bluffs next week. The decision to...
West Tisbury, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Gateway to a secret garden

Discover unique plants with colorful springtime blooms on a guided tour at Polly Hill Arboretum in West Tisbury. With a volunteer docent to provide an informative and engaging walk among the beautiful historic grounds, you will see magnolias, azaleas, camellias, ephemerals, and much more. There is even a monkey puzzle tree. Tours are available on Thursdays in May at 9 am and 10 am. For more details and to sign up, visit bit.ly/pollyhillspring, or call 508-693-9426.
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs: Community parks

I had a friend ask me if I ever remember May as being so cold for so long. I think this is the coldest May in memory, but at this age my memory sometimes cannot be trusted. Sunday last brought sunshine, and greetings, flowers, gifts, and cards from children and grandchildren. Family members worked diligently to clean the flower beds and repair the winter damage to the shrubs. I optimistically filled the humming bird feeders and they were hung on the pole. Within the hour Buzzy, as he is fondly called, was buzzing and dancing back and forth between the feeder and the new catnip plant in the garden. Grandson Jeremy started his vegetable seeds early in the sunroom and now we have a box with lettuce ready to harvest. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, my favorite source for information and humor, “Lettuce is like conversation. It must be fresh and crisp, so sparkling that you scarcely notice the bitter in it.” Charles Dudley Warner, American editor (1829-1900).
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Island libraries screen Piet Oudolf film

Programs showcasing the work of Dutch landscape designer Piet Oudolf are being presented this month by the Vineyard Haven, Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, West Tisbury, and Chilmark libraries. Oudolf’s signature gardens exist in New York, Chicago, the Netherlands, Southwest England, and even the desert of Western Texas and the forests of Pennsylvania.
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Births

Sarah Murphy and Colin Murphy of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Hayes Quinn Murphy, on April 25, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Hayes weighed 7 pounds, 5.1 ounces. Emmett Alan Piper-Roche. Lilly Schott and Rob Piper-Roche of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Emmett Alan Piper-Roche,...
West Tisbury, MAvineyardgazette.com

For Phyllis Meras, Ink in the Veins Keeps the Spirit Young

Phyllis Meras has itchy feet. Every day she walks the roads and woods around her house off Music street in West Tisbury, going on rambles with her friends Anna Alley and Susan Block, chronicling the flora and fauna of the changing seasons on the Island. Walking and traveling is an ingrained habit, cultivated during a journalism career that spans more than seven decades, and by her estimation has taken her to more than 100 countries, while writing for the Providence Journal, New York Times and Ladies Home Journal, just to name a few.
West Tisbury, MAvineyardgazette.com

Protect Rural Roads

I’m writing in opposition to article 6 on the West Tisbury town warrant which would authorize the development of an affordable housing project on town owned land on the corner of State Road and Lambert’s Cove Road. This parcel lies in the State Road corridor that connects our down-Island towns...
West Tisbury, MAPosted by
West Tisbury Voice

Take a look at these homes for sale in West Tisbury

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Dillingham Place - Falmouth's premier condo complex offering independent living for ages 62 and older. Refreshed with paint, new carpet and kitchen counters, the open concept plan offersliving/dining/kitchen areas which open to a generous covered porch. The top floor unit, includes a sizable master suite with full bath and laundry and ample guest bedroom and full guest bath. The condo fees include all utilities: heat, AC, electricity, water, basic cable, and Wifi. Condo fees also include maintenance, repairs and upkeep of HVAC equipment, kitchen appliances, stackable washer/dryer and master insurance. This complex, designed for carefree living, includes covered parking with direct elevator access to units and common areas and 24 hour concierge service. Complex has beautifully designed common areas for gathering with friends including, courtyard dining area, exercise room, and library. Complimentary continental breakfast offered as well as for fee dining. All information herein to be verified by buyer/buyer's agent. This one floor living, handidcap ramp accessible, 3 bedroom ranch, with a handicap equiped bath, is new to the market for the first time in over 50 years. Located in the association neighborhood of Seacoast Shores offering a private sandy beach and right of ways to the water throughout this peninsula overlooking Eel Pond, Eel River, Washburn Island and Waquoit Bay for boating out of adjacent Childs River Public Boat Ramp off Rt 28. Convenient location between Falmouth and Mashpee offering ample, beaches, restaurants, shopping, biking and golfing~ Tennis, Pool, Youth activities and Club House with optional membership further out on the peninsula is available. See Seacoast Shores Website for more info. This ranch is ready for you to enjoy! A perfect summer retreat and the current family has resided in the home year-round through the years. Set on a 1.43 acre waterfront lot with a dock and a private beach area. The home has 3 levels of living with 5+ bedrooms 5 baths and multiple decks, there is also a detached 2 car garage. The grounds are beautiful with a large back yard, paths to the waterfront and mature landscaping. Chapoquoit Island is a private community with less than 40 homes with activities including: tennis, pickle ball, 2 community beaches, docks and access to West Falmouth Harbor and Buzzard's Bay for boating, sailing, paddle boarding etc. This community also has summer sporting events, activities and a community barn. This is a private and secure community and showings must be scheduled and accompanied. This location is within walking distance to Bowerman's Beach Club, The Shining Sea Bicycle Path and West Falmouth Village. One feels as tho they are living in a secluded tree house thanks to all the surrounding trees. The property has easy access to all that downtown Falmouth, Woods Hole and Sippewissett have to offer including markets, retailers and restaurants. The Shining Sea Bikepath and beaches are within .3 miles of this home and there is the option to join the Quissett Association Beach. Enjoy your days watching the sunrise and sunset, the sailboats and windsurfers in the waters and of course the variety of birds throughout the year. At night you will be mesmerized star gazing, from the extra large deck and widows walk, and seeing the beauty of the steamship authority boats all lit up as they go to and fro between Woods Hole and the Vineyard. It is truly magical. This is the home to watch the annual fireworks and Road Race and never worry about the ride home. This home is perfect for someone to make it their own with updates, or for someone who is eager for the perfect location to build their dream home.
West Tisbury, MAvineyardgazette.com

Override Awaits West Tisbury Voters as They Head to Tabernacle

West Tisbury voters will decide on a $300,000 general override to offset the town’s $20 million budget, when the annual town meeting and special election are held next week. The town meeting is Tuesday, held again this year at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs. A special town election to decide the $300,000 override question is Thursday, May 22.