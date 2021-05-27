Cancel
Must Read Alaska

Jewish Museum, Mad Myrna’s target by hate as swastika stickers show up on buildings

By Suzanne Downing
Posted by 
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 22 days ago
Anchorage Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for placing swastika stickers on two buildings in Anchorage. The stickers are white with a black swastika in the middle and the words “we are everywhere” at the top and bottom.

The two reports of the stickers — at the Jewish Museum and at Mad Myrna’s bar — were made on May 25. If anyone has any information about this investigation, including video, please call Dispatch at 3-1-1. If you find such a sticker, police ask that you don’t remove it or touch it but call Dispatch and report it.

“There is no place for hate in our community. The Anchorage Police Department (APD) takes these matters seriously. As part of our on-going investigation, we’ve partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) to determine any potential state and federal violations,” the police said in a statement.

Although an ancient symbol that dates back to 3000 BC, the current use of swastikas in America and Europe are to indicate racial supremacy, anti-Semitism, and are generally meant to intimidate Jews.

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

