Obituary: Thomas Michael (Mike) Birmingham

John (Mike) Michael Hill age 72 passed away on Tuesday June 8, 2021. Mike was born on Dec. 12, 1948 in Detroit to John Hill and Mary (Fonte) Hill. After elementary school in 1959, his family moved to Fife Lake. They built a log cabin as a family and called it home. He then attended Giddings School, a one room schoolhouse in Garfield Township. Mike and his twin brother Mel quickly acquired the “Hill Boys” name and still are referenced as such today. He and his siblings were all active in 4-H where they developed an array of skills that continually grew with them. These skills would later serve as a solid foundation that Mike continually built upon with his career. Mike graduated Kalkaska High School in 1967. He immediately went on to further his education at Northwestern Michigan College until his enlistment in the United States Air Force In 1969. He served our country until he was honorably discharged in 1973.