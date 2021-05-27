Obituary: Thomas Michael (Mike) Birmingham
A Celebration of Life for Thomas Michael (Mike) Birmingham will be held on Sunday June 6th, 2021. Please join his family and friends at the Dillon Marina Park Pavilion at 3:00 pm. Mike’s family would love to hear your stories and fond memories of the times you spent together. All of us who knew and loved Mike are certainly blessed with lots of those! In sharing our remembrances, there is certain to be much laughter to fill our hearts; so prepare your best humorous story! The family will be providing burgers and hot dogs, feel free to bring something to pass if you would like. As Mike would say “Party On”www.summitdaily.com