If the Shoe Fits: An Interview with Elaine Barse

Elaine Barse founded The Green Room in 1994, and over the years the store has become a Vineyard Haven mainstay, a go-to place for all the appropriate clothing and equipment to live life fully on Martha’s Vineyard. Now just in time for summer, Elaine has branched out from 71 Main street to open an additional store a few doors down – this one completely dedicated to footwear. Appropriately, the new store at 65 Main street is called Green Room: The Shoe Store.