After getting the go-ahead from elected leaders, Douglas County staff will soon start developing regulations for solar farms in rural areas of the county. As part of its meeting Wednesday, the Douglas County Commission voted unanimously to initiate a text amendment to the zoning and land use regulations for rural Douglas County for the development of standards for “solar energy conversion systems,” or solar farms. Commission Chair Shannon Portillo, noting that Kansas is one of the sunniest states in the U.S., said developing the regulations would support the renewable energy goals in the county’s new comprehensive plan, Plan 2040.