Is City Arts & Tech’s 2021 recipient of the Bob Lenz “PDO” Scholarship. We’re so proud of Dezsinae! This hard-working student transferred to CAT with fewer credits than she wanted but a strong desire to succeed. Despite the obstacles that came up, Dezsinae stayed focused on improving her grades in classes and making sure she had the credits she needed to succeed. When she first got here, she thought she wouldn’t be able to attend a four-year college straight from high school, but she did the work to improve her grades. That work paid off: she was accepted to San Francisco State University and will be a college student this fall! Congrats, Dezsinae!