I felt like I needed a rest after I finished the single-player campaign in Modern Warfare 2. Such was the onslaught of in-your-face gameplay, explosive set-pieces and “OMG” plot twists that I was mentally exhausted. It was hard to process what I’d just played through. The campaign more or less follows the formula set out by Infinity Ward in its previous two games (CoD2 and CoD4), but it’s one hell of a ride. Hopefully I’ll recover soon, as I’ve got months of multiplayer and Spec Ops to play.