Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Doug Emhoff Hits New Mexico Campaign Trail as Special Election Heats Up

By Jacob Bliss
Big Hollywood
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecond gentleman Doug Emhoff is set to campaign with New Mexico state Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D) as the special election to fill the vacant first congressional district seat left by now-Interior Secretary Deb Haaland heats up. The special election is set to occur Tuesday between Stansbury and state Sen. Mark...

www.breitbart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Jaime Harrison
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Doug Emhoff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexico Campaign#Mexico#Politico#New Mexicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

Debates planned for special elections

The Victoria Chamber of Commerce, the League of Women Voters Victoria Chapter and the Victoria Advocate will co-host two in-person debates at 6 p.m. June 14 for the special elections for Victoria mayor and city council District 3. We are seeking reader questions to ask the candidates. If you have questions for candidates in either race please send them to deliverydesk@vicad.com by noon Friday.
Presidential ElectionNPR

Trump Returns To Campaign Trail With Election Lies And Dark Warnings

Former President Donald Trump is diving headfirst into state-level politics. He spoke in front of the North Carolina Republican Party on Saturday evening. The event kicked off what is likely to be a spree of summer campaigning. NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro is with us this morning to talk about it. Hey, Domenico.
Posted by
CNN

Donald Trump endorses Kelly Tshibaka for Senate in race against Lisa Murkowski

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump endorsed Alaska GOP Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka on Friday, pledging to campaign against Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted to convict him of inciting the deadly insurrection at the Capitol on January 6. "Lisa Murkowski is bad for Alaska," Trump said in a statement....
Presidential Electionabc11.com

After meeting with VP Harris, Texas Democrats concede federal voting rights battle is in Senate

WASHINGTON -- Following their "very robust conversation" with Vice President Kamala Harris, Democratic state legislators from Texas conceded that while the Biden administration wants to see federal voting reform legislation make it to the president's desk, the hurdle to passage is the U.S. Senate -- but they aren't giving up on conversations with those lawmakers.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Full List of Republicans Demanding Joe Biden Takes a Cognitive Test

Representative Ronny Jackson is leading 13 of his Republican colleagues in the House of Representatives in calling on President Joe Biden to undergo a cognitive test. Jackson, a Republican who represents Texas' 13th congressional district, served as former President Donald Trump's White House physician and suffered criticism for his effusive praise of Trump's health.
Arizona StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Arizona election analysis finds GOP voters disenchanted with Trump helped Biden win

An unofficial bipartisan election analysis conducted respectively to the Senate-led recount of 2.1 million ballots in Arizona's Maricopa County concluded that Republicans disenchanted with then-President Donald Trump were responsible for his loss in the 2020 election. Benny White, a Republican election researcher who previously ran for Pima County recorder, joined...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Set to Visit Border Before Kamala Harris

Donald Trump has increased pressure on Vice President Kamala Harris as he announced he will visit the U.S.-Mexico border later in June. Trump, who made building a wall to combat immigration one of his key presidential campaign promises, said he would visit "our nation's decimated southern border" with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on June 30.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump announces visit to 'decimated' southern border

Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday a planned trip to the nation's southern border at the end of the month. Trump, who is nearly five months out of office, said he accepted an invitation from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to visit, arguing the border situation has been mishandled by President Joe Biden.
Georgia StateNew Haven Register

Tuesday special elections are first test of new Georgia law

ATLANTA (AP) — Cobb County Elections Director Janine Eveler’s most pressing problem with adhering to Georgia’s new election law before a June 15 special election is finding some heavy equipment to erect a large sign in front of a church that won’t be used as a voting precinct. The election...
Johnson County, IAkciiradio.com

Green Wins Special Election

On Tuesday Johnson County held a special election for the vacant seat on the Board of Supervisors. Former Lone Tree Mayor, Democrat, Jon Green was the winner with 66.1% of the vote. Republican Phil Hemingway was second at 30.6% and Independent Brian Campbell third at 3.2%. Green spoke with KCII News about the campaign and win. “It’s exciting and also a big challenge. There is a lot of important work to be done. I need to vindicate the support and effort of all of my friends and volunteers that helped make this happen. I’m going to be spending the coming days until the vote canvass is completed and I get sworn in trying to get prepared to hit the ground running. Our success is attributable to our excellent volunteers, to the many people who donated time, material, blood, sweat and tears. It was a lot of work done by a lot of people and I really to acknowledge their work to make this happen.”
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Mexico to hold Election Day

Today is Election Day in Nuevo Laredo and all of Mexico. This year’s election is considered particularly memorable as it will be one of the biggest the country does for a non-presidential race while in Nuevo Laredo nine different parties and one independent are in a heated race to win the mayoral position in the city.