Doug Emhoff Hits New Mexico Campaign Trail as Special Election Heats Up

On Tuesday Johnson County held a special election for the vacant seat on the Board of Supervisors. Former Lone Tree Mayor, Democrat, Jon Green was the winner with 66.1% of the vote. Republican Phil Hemingway was second at 30.6% and Independent Brian Campbell third at 3.2%. Green spoke with KCII News about the campaign and win. “It’s exciting and also a big challenge. There is a lot of important work to be done. I need to vindicate the support and effort of all of my friends and volunteers that helped make this happen. I’m going to be spending the coming days until the vote canvass is completed and I get sworn in trying to get prepared to hit the ground running. Our success is attributable to our excellent volunteers, to the many people who donated time, material, blood, sweat and tears. It was a lot of work done by a lot of people and I really to acknowledge their work to make this happen.”