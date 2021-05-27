Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Castro; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CASTRO AND NORTHWESTERN SWISHER COUNTIES At 927 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Happy, or 17 miles northwest of Tulia, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Happy. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH