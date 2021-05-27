Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rooks by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail and destructive straight line winds. Move quickly to a safe shelter such as an interior room, a bathroom, closet or basement. Target Area: Rooks The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Rooks County in north central Kansas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 927 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Palco, or 17 miles southeast of Hill City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Zurich around 940 PM CDT. Webster State Park around 945 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Stockton and Plainville. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH