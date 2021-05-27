Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gray, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gray; Roberts THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN GRAY AND SOUTHEASTERN ROBERTS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, up to nickel size hail and gusty winds up to 55 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm. Therefore, a Significant Weather Advisory is now in effect for northeastern Gray and southeastern Roberts Counties until 1000 PM CDT. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.