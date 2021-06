Now that the PlayStation 5 has been out for a little while, Sony has decided to get some concrete feedback on potential upcoming features. The company has officially announced a system software beta program, where PlayStation 5 players can sign up and register to become a beta tester the next big update before it rolls out later this year. Those who are interested in signing up can check it out here. It’s also important to note that you must be at least 18 years of age must live in either U.S., Canada, Japan, U.K., Germany, and France.