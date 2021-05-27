Cancel
PlayStation CEO Discusses PC & Mobile Profitability, Digital vs Standard PS5 Ratios, China, & More

By Giuseppe Nelva
Twinfinite
 2021-05-27

During the Questions & Answers session of his presentation at Sony’s Investor Relations Day, Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan provided more insight. Below you can read a summary of what Ryan explained in response to several questions from analysts and media. The rate of growth in PS5 monthly active...

twinfinite.net
#Sony Playstation#Mobile Games#Playstation Move#Playstation Plus#Digital#Sie#Playstation Now#The Digital Edition#Ps Plus#Playstation Games#Playstation Studios
Related
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Sony Surprises PlayStation Owners With Special PS4 Freebie

PlayStation 4 owners are able to download a free gift courtesy of Sony starting today as part of an ongoing event. Kickstarted earlier this month to coincide with the company’s annual Days of Play promotion, gamers have spent the last few weeks working towards achieving a number of goals in an effort to unlock special rewards. To complete the first challenge, participants needed to collectively play 2.4 million games and earn a grand total of 7.2 million trophies across the console’s vast library of available titles.
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation Plus Leak Reportedly Reveals One of July's Free Games

One of the free PlayStation Plus games for July 2021 may have leaked, if a new report is to be believed. We are still a couple of weeks away from Sony revealing July 2021's PlayStation Plus games, but it looks like somebody may have spilled the beans early, or at least some of the beans. And according to these spilled beans, one of July's free PlayStation Plus games will be A Plague Tale: Innocence, or more specifically a new PS5 version of the game. In other words, the leak not only claims to know one of the free PlayStation Plus games for the month, but it claims to know that a PS5 version of the game is going to be revealed soon, and apparently released soon as well.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Orcs Must Die! 3 Launches for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on July 23

For fans of the tower defense genre, Robot Entertainment’s Orcs Must Die has a special appeal that few other franchises do. The series returned last year with Orcs Must Die! 3, but up until now, it’s had a fairly limited player base, considering the fact that it launched as a Stadia exclusive. Well, that timed exclusivity period is now over, and the game is coming to additional platforms soon.
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

PS5 stock UK – live: Today’s Playstation 5 restock updates from Argos, Game, Amazon and more

Update: The PS5 is rumoured to drop at Argos in the next 8 to 10 hours, with Game rumoured to drop tomorrow morning. Read on for more information.The PS5 console was released more than six months ago, but if you’re a gamer you’ll know how hard it has been to get your hands on the latest device.Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the reveal, and despite stores reopening in April in the UK as lockdown measures lift, it’s still virtually impossible to secure a console in-store.It has become so difficult for people to get their hands on a...
Video Gamesnbnews24.com

20 Best E3 Deals on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC Games and Gear

E3, the annual online game commerce present, is a tidal wave of stories and trailers for upcoming video games. It’d nonetheless be digital this yr because of the pandemic, however we’re seeing extra sport gross sales within the wake of those bulletins than ever earlier than. Microsoft has its Offers Unlocked sale, Sony has reductions on well-liked titles, and later this month, we’re more likely to see the annual Steam Summer time Sale. It is a good time to pad out your sport library and spend time indoors as temperatures rise this summer season.Particular provide for Gear readers: Get a 1-year subscription to WIRED for $5 ($25 off). This contains limitless entry to WIRED.com and our print journal (if you would like). Subscriptions assist fund the work we do day-after-day.In the event you purchase one thing utilizing hyperlinks in our tales, we might earn a fee. This helps assist our journalism. Study extra.PS4 and PS5 DealsGod of Battle.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Will Return To PlayStation Digital Storefront This Month

For a few years now there was plenty of anticipation and excitement over CD Projekt Red’s upcoming video game Cyberpunk 2077. The video game was something fans were ecstatic to play in 2020 after this studio was able to bring out the high regard for The Witcher franchise into the marketplace. With all the teasers, trailers, interviews, and updates surrounding this game, there was plenty of content to keep fans amped up for the launch. However, it also came with a series of delays which pushed the game further out.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Ubisoft announces Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Ubisoft closed out today’s Ubisoft Forward presentation with the announcement of a game few were probably expecting. We’re going to back to James Cameron’s Avatar universe in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, a new game coming to current-gen consoles, PC, and streaming services. Details are still fairly slim, but Ubisoft did divulge a few morsels of information about the game today.
Video Gamestechalert24.com

Sony PlayStation VR For PS5 Will Be Releasing in 2022

The next generation of gaming is well underway, and Sony has done a fantastic job with the PS5, particularly in terms of ensuring a steady supply of both first- and third-party games for the console. Simultaneously, Sony’s ambitions to push the envelope even further and usher in a new era of VR gaming remain strong, as the company appears to be planning a PlayStation VR headset release in 2022.
Video GamesGamespot

Guardians Of The Galaxy Preorders Are Live For PlayStation, Xbox, And PC

Eidos Montreal, the studio behind the Deus Ex series, is adapting Guardians of the Galaxy. The upcoming action-RPG is a single-player game that puts you in the shoes of Star-Lord. Guardians of the Galaxy releases October 26 for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC, and preorders are starting to become available at major retailers. Three editions are available to preorder, and you can get a cool bonus for ordering early.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

FAR: Changing Tides confirmed for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC

Loved FAR: Lone Sails? You’re going to be in for a treat later this year when FAR: Changing Tides releases on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC. Delivering a second adventure in Okomotive’s post-apocalyptic world and unveiled by Frontier Foundry in partnership with Okomotive, the FAR universe will soon be expanding with the launch of FAR: Changing Tides on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.
Video Gamestechinvestornews.com

Best upcoming PS5 games: PlayStation titles to anticipate in 2021 and beyond

Sony's PlayStation 5 is finally here. While there are some superb games to enjoy at launch already, there are even more coming down the pike over the next[IMAGE]. We've gathered the best contenders, right here for you, from confirmed releases to games that we're certain are in the pipeline, including new trailers wherever they exist.
Video Gamesasumetech.com

ShopTo PS5 restock goes live: PlayStation 5 bundles available to buy

PS5 stock hunters in the UK got another opportunity to purchase the in-demand next-gen console from Sony thanks to a new restock from ShopTo. Around 9.40am today (Thursday June 17) the latest ShopTo PS5 restock went live. Two PlayStation 5 bundles were available to purchase from the retailer with gamers having to get in a queue to be in with a chance of securing an order.
Video GamesGamespot

Best Prime Day PlayStation Deals: PS5 And PS4 Deals Available Now

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is coming up in just a matter of days, kicking off this Monday, June 21, and Prime Day PlayStation deals are sure to be out in full force. From PS4 and PS5 games to accessories like gaming headsets and external hard drives, we're expecting a huge wave of PlayStation deals will be available this Prime Day, and the best part is that some incredible prices are already starting to go live.
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 PlayStation VR Headset Reportedly Releasing Next Year

It seems that a new version of the PlayStation VR headset is being prepared for release during the holiday 2022 window. According to Bloomberg, the PlayStation 5 compatible hardware will use Samsung OLED panels. This bit of information was revealed in a piece regarding the number of VR manufacturers that are shifting away from OLED panels and towards LCDs. Apparently, this is a more cost-effective option, and LCDs can achieve higher resolution, too. Despite this, Sony is apparently sticking with OLED panels for the new hardware. Bloomberg reached out to Sony and Samsung for comment on the reporting, but both declined.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

ELEX II announced for Xbox, PlayStation and PC

Been holding out for the next Piranha Bytes game? Wait no longer – ELEX II is coming. Confirmed as the next game to come out of the Piranha Bytes stable – they previously behind Gothic and Risen series’ – ELEX II will be playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC through Steam. When? Well, there is currently no confirmed release date.
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 System Software Beta Program Announced by PlayStation

If you're amongst those who happen to already own a PlayStation 5, Sony has now announced a new program that you can look to take advantage of starting right now. Although this feature is one that won't drastically change your gaming experience, PlayStation is now allowing select PS5 owners to get in on the ground floor of new system updates that are being planned to roll out later in the year.
Video GamesComicBook

Sony Surprises PlayStation Fans With Opportunity to Finally Buy the PS5

Sony has announced a new PS5 restock via PlayStation Direct. In other words, check your email. This week, Sony began to send emails to PlayStation users with invites to order the PS5 this Thursday, June 17. There doesn't seem to be any pattern to the emails, meaning they seem to be random, but if you received one, all you need to do is follow the instructions in said email and a PS5 console is as good as yours.
Video GamesSiliconera

New Babylon’s Fall Trailer Teases PS4, PS5 and PC Release

Square Enix promised its E3 2021 presentation would feature a Babylon’s Fall update, and the company delivered. The PlatinumGames title got a new trailer and details at the event. To be specific, the Square Enix Presents offered a new Babylon’s Fall trailer that offered ideas about the Babylon Tower, showed its gameplay, and confirmed the PS4, PS5, and PC as platforms. It also noted this will be a live-service game.
Video Gamesgearnuke.com

War Thunder update 2.7.0.51 for PC, 2.7.0.47 for PlayStation and Xbox

War Thunder just received a new update from the Gaijin team. The update contains many bug fixes and some content updates. Find all the patch notes for the update below:. War Thunder update 2.7.0.51 for PC, 2.7.0.47 for PlayStation and Xbox. Fixes:. Fixed an incorrect throttle changing from WEP to...