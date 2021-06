This team keeps getting better and better. Coming into a whole new challenge against the Tampa Bay Lightning, a team we last played in September in the bubble, it could have gone very differently. Tampa’s got more fire power and less noticeable holes in their lineup than Pittsburgh or Boston, but the Isles have just kept trucking along, playing with more and more confidence every game, just as Barry Trotz said. They never looked scared going against Point and Kucherov and Stamkos and Hedman, and came in with a game plan and stuck to it. Even with all of that... I don’t know about you guys, but I was sweating my way through this game.