Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Coming to Switch In January

By Rachel Kaser
gameranx.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo today announced that Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the next original game in the Pokémon series, is launching on January 28 next year for the Nintendo Switch. This game, which claims to take the series in a new direction by “fusing action & RPG elements,” will take the Pokémon formula into the wide-open spaces.

gameranx.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Game#Wild Game#The Nintendo Switch#Steampunk Pok Balls#Pok Dex#Pok Mon Legends#Nintendo Today#The Game#Open World#Moves#February#Pok Mon Battles#Pearl Remakes#Staples#Time#Tops#Source#Pok Mon Trainers#Sinnoh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Diamond / Pearl Remakes release dates announced

Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, and Pokémon Shining Pearl remakes release dates announced by Nintendo. Pokémon fans will be able to return to the Sinnoh region on November 19, 2021 in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl. The Pokémon Diamond / Pearl open world prequel is coming in January 2022.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Luminous Legends Y Part 2 Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

The second part of the Luminous Legends Y event is now live in Pokémon GO. Unlike the parts of the Luminous Legends X event, these two parts of Luminous Legends Y function as two completely separate events with completely separate raid rotations. This week's raid offerings are Eeveelution-centric as a tie-in to the release of the Fairy-type Sylveon entering Pokémon GO at last.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Shiny Galarian Ponyta Make-Up Coming To Pokémon GO

One of the most anticipated pieces of information was left out of Niantic's info dump about June 2021's events in Pokémon GO today. However, those who follow the @NianticHelp Twitter were treated to a bit of information that folks who rely on the in-game notifications and official blog were not. We now know the details of the upcoming Shiny Galarian Ponyt make-up, including the date, time, and method of encounter. Let's get into it.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Launching Early Next Year

Game company The Pokemon Company has the official release date of upcoming video game Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The upcoming video game will be released early next year, January 28, 2022. It will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the Pokémon series takes a bold new direction,...
Video GamesGematsu

Dragon Star Varnir for Switch coming west this summer

Idea Factory International will release the Switch version of Dragon Star Varnir in the west this summer, the company announced. A physical edition will be available through IFI’s Online Store and Limited Run Games. Pre-orders for the latter begin on June 15 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET.
Video GamesIGN

Sonic and Dragon Quest Coming to the Switch Pro? - NVC 562

Welcoooome to Nintendo Voice Chat! First, a quick discussion on some fresh Switch Pro rumors that suggest an announcement is coming very soon. Then, the NVC panel turns their attention to a few pre-E3 presentations, including news about Dragon Quest and Sonic the Hedgehog. Stick around to hear about the new Switch Online games, Monster Hunter Rise's latest update, and more!
Video GamesGamespot

The Pokemon Legends: Arceus Box Art Sure Looks A Lot Like Breath Of The Wild's Cover

On the surface, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Pokemon Legends: Arceus couldn't be more different. The 2017 Zelda game is a grand open-world adventure that sought to completely overhaul its traditional gameplay structure, whereas the upcoming Pokemon spin-off is a grand open-world adventure that currently aims to overhaul its traditional gameplay structure--wait let's try that again.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Pokemon fans worried Pokemon Legends: Arceus is “rushed” after shock release date reveal

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be launching on January 28, 2022. However, some fans are concerned about the project’s quality due to it releasing sooner than many expected. Game Freak surprised the Pokemon community on May 26 when they revealed that Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be hitting stores on January 28, 2022. That date was shocking to many as the project is coming out only two months after the Sinnoh remakes, Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus preorder guide – where to buy

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is officially launching on the Nintendo Switch in January 2022. Here is where you can pre-order the Sinnoh origin title right now. Game Freak surprised Pokemon fans in February when they revealed that their next project, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, is an open-world RPG similar to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Trove Is Coming To The Nintendo Switch

Trove, the voxel adventure from Gamigo, is finally about to square the circle and launch on Nintendo Switch. Trove if coming to the Nintendo Switch in this summer, giving fans of Gamigo’s cubic MMORPG an opportunity to their adventure in another realm on the go. The news that Trove is jumping onto Nintendo’s handheld hybrid came last night and is likely to see the current 28 million or so players across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox arenas increase. Along with the headline details, Gamigo also dropped a trailer to let those of you usually more caught up with MMO like Guild Wars 2, World of Warcraft, or anticipating the release of Eylon to get a good look at what’s in store for Switch owners.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Sonic Origins is coming to Nintendo Switch next year (update)

Update: Sonic & Knuckles and Sonic 3 will be widescreen like the other releases in the collection. SEGA announced during its Sonic 30th anniversary stream that they will be releasing a classic 2D Sonic collection titled Sonic Origins. The collection will make its debut next year and includes Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Sonic & Knuckles and Sonic CD all in full HD for current platforms. You can check out a teaser which was showcased during the event down below!
Video Gamesgamepur.com

When does Pokémon Go’s Season of Legends end?

In December 2020, Pokémon Go entered a new phase where it would break up its many events and PvP battle leagues into centralized events that occurred within a three-month period referred to as seasons. Each season has a theme, providing a direction for many of the events happening within it, leading up to a grand event at the end of the season.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards Carves Its Legend Onto PC and Switch Today

Many classic video games draw on religion, mythology, and cultural heritage to give their stories, mechanics, and characters more power. One modern example of this is Hades, Supergiant’s stunning Greek mythology-inspired roguelite. Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards does something similar, but with an entirely new focus: Inca mythology. This isometric action-RPG stars the titular Aluna, the demi-god daughter of a Spanish conquistador and South American nature goddess Pachamama, as she embarks on a quest to restore the amulet her mother entrusted to her–and fulfill her destiny. Players will explore 16th century Latin America, use magic and a variety of weapons to overcome foes, and do battle with mythological beasts from Colombian tales. If this release date trailer is anything to go by, it’ll be a great time.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Niantic Announces June 2021 Events Coming To Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO has announced its slate of events for June 2021, which will bring new Pokémon Galarian Slowpoke and Slowbro into the game… but that's not all. Let's take a look at the upcoming events to see what information we can glean about the exciting future of Pokémon GO as the road to GO Fest 2021 begins.
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Rugby 22 coming January 2022 on PC, Xbox, PlayStation

Rugby 22 has been confirmed for a January 2022 launch, NACON and Eko Software today declared. The title will be available across Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PS4 and PS5. “The Paris-based development studio has used all its expertise in sports games (Handball 21, Rugby...
Video Gamesprotocol.com

Nintendo Switch sequel reportedly coming as soon as September

Nintendo is prepping its next-generation Switch handheld for a release as soon as September, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Due to pricier components, the report says the new device, which is said to feature a faster processor and an OLED display, will cost more than the $299 retail price of the original Switch.