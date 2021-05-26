Pokémon Legends: Arceus Coming to Switch In January

Trove, the voxel adventure from Gamigo, is finally about to square the circle and launch on Nintendo Switch. Trove if coming to the Nintendo Switch in this summer, giving fans of Gamigo’s cubic MMORPG an opportunity to their adventure in another realm on the go. The news that Trove is jumping onto Nintendo’s handheld hybrid came last night and is likely to see the current 28 million or so players across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox arenas increase. Along with the headline details, Gamigo also dropped a trailer to let those of you usually more caught up with MMO like Guild Wars 2, World of Warcraft, or anticipating the release of Eylon to get a good look at what’s in store for Switch owners.