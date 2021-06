Many spoilers ahead for Episode 15 of Chicago Fire Season 9 on NBC, called "A White-Knuckle Panic." Chicago Fire is fast-approaching the end of its ninth season, and "A White-Knuckle Panic" proved that the show still knows how to raise the stakes to set up a season finale almost ten years in. Hot off the good news that Stella Kidd passed the lieutenant's exam, Chicago Fire confirmed with this episode that Stella would have to leave Firehouse 51 since there's no opening for an officer there. Between the uncertainty of Stella's future as a firefighter at 51 and some other events in "A White-Knuckle Panic," I find myself wondering if Fire is setting the Season 9 finale up to say goodbye to a firefighter as a series regular, and not necessarily the one that the promo gave away.