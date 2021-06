The European Union on Wednesday threatened to send a delegation to Hong Kong in protest of China’s recent revamp of the semi-autonomous island’s political system. Josep Borrell, the EU’s top diplomat, expressed alarm over the changes that were adopted by the Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) in March and passed by Hong Kong’s Legislative Council in May. Among those changes were a measure reducing the number of members who can be elected directly by Hong Kong residents and a boost to the number of Beijing-approved candidates.