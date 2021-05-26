‘Cruella’ punk-rocks its way through a fun, fashionable origin story for ‘Dalmatians’ villain | Movie review

Just when you think the last shot will be the iconic shawarma, the Pez scene steps in and steals the ending. It makes a person wonder how many people realize just how many eating scenes, or scenes that have to do with food, are actually involved in the MCU. There are quite a few scenes as the clip below reveals, and to be certain there are likely a lot of takes in the various movies in which the actors had to do what comes normal and spit the bites out or keep taking small bites and try to make it look natural. There have been plenty of moments in the movies when actors have had to eat something to make things look fairly natural, but there are those times when one can’t help but wonder if some of the actors actually are munching away as they try to focus on their lines and hitting their marks correctly. This is seen in a lot of movies when people are eating, that they have to keep up the act while stuffing food in their mouths.