The FTSE 100 enjoyed a solid day’s trading on Thursday as investors reacted to strong jobs news in the US.Jobless rates fell again and this encouraged traders to pour into traditional risk on investments.As a result, it helped the FTSE 100 lift up by 65.89 points, or 0.92%, to 7,207.71 at the close of play, while Wall Street’s main markets also leapt higher on the opening bell.London stocks were also buoyed once again by commodity firms which rose on the back of soaring prices for copper, aluminium, oil and natural gas.“The FTSE 100 has managed to get back near to...

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO