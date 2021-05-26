Cancel
Rylee Olson Places 3rd In 2021 Aviation Art Contest

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to St. Paul’s Catholic School 5th Grade student Rylee Olson who participated in the Wisconsin 2021 Aviation Art Contest titled “A Friendlier World with Air Sports” and won third place in the Intermediate Age Category. Her work was then sent on to the National competition which took place in Washington D.C. All winning entries will be in a summer exhibit at the Wisconsin State Capitol. Pictured with Rylee is Miss Ashley Knegendorf, the 5th Grade teacher. Congratulations to Rylee on a job well done!

