Atlantic CSD to get “back to normal” when it comes to COVID

kjan.com
 2021-05-27

The Atlantic Community School District will be working on getting back to normal, as much as possible, with regard to COVID-19. During Wednesday’s meeting of the School Board, Superintendent Steve Barber said the Health and Safety Committee met, “I think with the new standards from the Iowa Department of Public Health,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
