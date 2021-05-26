Cancel
Public Health

Coronavirus: 448 New Covid-19 Cases Reported Today

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are 448 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic. The number of patients in hospital with the virus has dropped to 99 - which is 28 fewer than 48 hours ago. There are 41 in intensive care.

#Covid 19#Intensive Care#Today
