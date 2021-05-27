Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Kuemper Girls Soccer Plays Well but Falls Regional on Wednesday

By Jeff Blankman
1380kcim.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleKuemper edged Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley in a regular season matchup on May 10th, winning 2-1 in penalty kicks so they knew they were going to be in for a tough matchup. They played one of their best matches of the season and got a fantastic night from goalie Ashlyn Badding who made two great diving saves in the 1st half and was even better in the 2nd half, keeping her team in a match where they couldn’t seem to catch a bounce as they fell 1-0 in the opening round of Regional play.

www.1380kcim.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Diving#Own Goal#Wolverines#Knights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
Lake Mills, WIWatertown Daily Times

Girls soccer: Patriots stymie L-Cats in regional final

LAKE MILLS — Brooke Bluhm had a hat trick in sixth-seeded Heritage Christian/University Lake School's 3-0 WIAA Division 4 regional final win against the second-seeded Lake Mills girls soccer team at LMHS on Saturday. Bluhm scored in the 27th minute as the Patriots (6-4-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime....
Eau Claire, WIPosted by
Leader-Telegram

Prep girls soccer: Regis/McDonell cruises to Division 4 regional title

The Regis/McDonell soccer team had to do more than its fair share of waiting to get on the field on Saturday. First, the Saints' Division 4 regional final against Spooner was rescheduled from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. And when 8 p.m. rolled around, they had to wait some more — the officials working the contest were still at Eau Claire Memorial, finishing up the Old Abes' overtime game.
Philippi, WVTheInterMountain.com

Colts fall to Huskies in regional play

PHILIPPI — Philip Barbour finds itself in a must-win situation after falling to Herbert Hoover, 13-7, in the completion of the opening game of the Class AA Region II championship series on Tuesday. The Colts (19-10) now travel to Herbert Hoover at 6 p.m. today, needing a win to extend...
Blue Ridge, VAchathamstartribune.com

Tunstall softball falls in region play

Despite a late fifth inning rally, Tunstall softball concluded their season in a quarterfinal loss at Lord Botetourt in Class 3 Region D action. Botetourt was the #3 seed in the region coming out of the Blue Ridge District. Tunstall finished the season 6-5 and tied for second in the Piedmont District. They were the #6 seed in the 3D Region.
Beckley, WVPosted by
The Register-Herald

Legacy soccer team going to regionals

Several members of the U13 Legacy FC soccer team have been together half their lives. And all of them shared a common goal — win the State Cup. They accomplished that goal, and up next is a shot at the ultimate team bonding experience. Legacy won the State Cup May...
Brookfield, WIWatertown Daily Times

Girls soccer: Lakeside falls to Brookfield Academy in regional final

BROOKFIELD — Top-seeded Brookfield Academy defeated the fourth-seeded Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team 6-0 in a WIAA Division 4 regional final on Saturday. The Blue Knights (7-0-2) led 3-0 at halftime. Freshman Patricia Weiss scored on an assist by Sally Wilson in the sixth minute. Freshman Claire Tracy scored unassisted in the 24th minute before Weiss scored in the 32nd minute, assisted by Tracy.
SoccerKenosha News.com

WATCH NOW: Indian Trail girls soccer team edges Tremper for first regional title in program history

What better place to take down a rival than on its home turf?. Not only did the third-seeded Indian Trail girls soccer team experience that treat Saturday night in a WIAA Division-1 regional final hosted by city rival and second-seeded Tremper at Ameche Field, it was the first time the Hawks have beaten the Trojans since the two started playing each other at the varsity level in 2013.
Soccerwindsorweekly.com

Dukes prevail June 14 in regional softball, baseball and girls soccer openers

Windsor High School’s varsity girls soccer, baseball and softball teams were victorious in the openers of their respective Region 2A tournaments June 14. The No. 1-seeded Lady Dukes girls soccer team defeated No. 8 Arcadia High School 8-0 and advanced to the semifinals where they will host No. 5 King William High School on June 15 at 5 p.m.
Gloucester County, VAgazettejournal.net

Lady Dukes fall in regionals

Nansemond River delivered a 14-0 shutout to the Gloucester High School varsity softball team Monday, ending a 7-5 short season for the Dukes. Cierra Gawryluk of Nansemond River threw a perfect game in the eastern regional tournament at the Stoney Run Athletic Complex. The sophomore left-hander was in complete control from start to finish as she went to a three-ball count only twice on the day.
Bath County, VAtherecorderonline.com

Bath girls fall in semifinals

RINER — The Bath County girls’ soccer team ended its season Monday night with an 8-0 loss to Auburn in the semifinals of the Region 1C tournament. The Chargers played with only 11 players, meaning they had no substitutes against Mountain Empire District champion Auburn. “We tried to fight through...