Kuemper Girls Soccer Plays Well but Falls Regional on Wednesday

Kuemper edged Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley in a regular season matchup on May 10th, winning 2-1 in penalty kicks so they knew they were going to be in for a tough matchup. They played one of their best matches of the season and got a fantastic night from goalie Ashlyn Badding who made two great diving saves in the 1st half and was even better in the 2nd half, keeping her team in a match where they couldn’t seem to catch a bounce as they fell 1-0 in the opening round of Regional play.