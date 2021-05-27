Cancel
Soccer

Makayla Meyer of East Sac Girls Soccer Nets Six Goals and Helps Raiders Defeat Boyden-Hull Rock Valley Wednesday

By Tyler Brunner
1380kcim.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleGirls Class 1A Region 2 Playoff Soccer Results for Wednesday, May 26th, 2021. Makayla Meyer of East Sac dominated on the field as she and the Raiders defeated Boyden-Hull Rock Valley and advanced in the Class 1A Region 2 playoffs Wednesday. Brianna Boeckman started off the contest with a quick goal with six minutes off the clock to give the Raiders a quick 1-0 lead. Felicia Hagner and Boeckman scored two goals within two minutes of each other to get the Raiders up 3-0 with 27:21 left to go. Meyer’s dominant performance started with a goal in the first half to give the Raiders a 4-0 lead. Hagner ended the first half with a late goal with 1:54 left.

