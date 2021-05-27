Makayla Meyer of East Sac Girls Soccer Nets Six Goals and Helps Raiders Defeat Boyden-Hull Rock Valley Wednesday

Six Washington boys’ soccer players were recently honored for their work on the pitch this spring by being recognized by the Southeast Conference. Four players were named to the all conference squad in Zac Stout, Simeon Buie, Cole Anderson, and Brayan Arreola. Stout is the new career and season scoring leader in program history and his 28 goals this year ranked fourth in the conference. Arreola was second on the team with seven goals and he also recorded seven assists in his freshman campaign. Buie headlined a Demon defense that held their opponent to two goals or less in eight different games. Anderson’s 100 saves in goal finished fourth in the SEC.