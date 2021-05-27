Epic Charter Schools Board Severs Ties With Founders, Epic Youth Services

Two years after completion of the long-awaited $55 million new Audenried building, the SRC gave control of the school to Universal Charters to open as a Renaissance charter in August 2011. Students and educators at Audenried fought to keep community control, but the SRC voted in favor of Universal. The District had been in negotiation with Universal before ground was broken. According to a May 22, 2003 story in the South Philly Review: “Kenny Gamble’s Universal Companies has been linked to the future of Audenried for the past year. The nonprofit organization that promotes neighborhood improvement and investment already manages three city schools and manages a charter of its own. ‘The District is negotiating with Universal to determine what role the organization will play in the new high school,’ [District spokesperson Amy] Guerin said.” After Universal moved in, the District continued to pay for all operating costs.l.