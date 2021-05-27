China industrial profits rise 57% y/y in April, slowing amid high commodity prices

SINGAPORE, June 24 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for jet fuel widened further on Thursday, weighed down by sluggish demand and expectations for increasing supplies. The jet cash differentials JET-SIN-DIF weakened for a fourth straight session to a discount of 42 cents per barrel, the widest since June 8. Although the aviation market is getting some support from summer travel demand in western countries, the ongoing border restrictions in Asia and limited scopes for international flights globally will keep hurting jet fuel margins well into 2022, market watchers said. Meanwhile, rising refinery run rates in the region would lead to additional supplies, prompting the need for steady arbitrage shipments to the West, trade sources said. Refining profit margins, or cracks, for jet fuel dropped to $5.59 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $5.77 a barrel on Wednesday. The jet fuel cracks are currently about 45% lower than their five-year seasonal average for this time of the year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories rose 1% to a five-week high of 13.1 million barrels in the week to June 23, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 13.7 million barrels this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 6.1% lower than a year earlier. - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose by 1.8 million barrels in the week to June 18 versus expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel rise, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Temasek-backed Singapore conglomerate Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine are set to begin talks to explore combining their ailing offshore and marine (O&M) businesses, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. - Oil prices gained for a second day on Thursday after drawdowns in U.S. inventories and accelerating German economic activity bolstered confidence in the fuel demand recovery. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 78.46 0.04 0.05 78.42 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.31 0.01 -0.43 -2.32 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 78.56 0.04 0.05 78.52 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.21 0.01 -0.45 -2.22 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 78.77 0.04 0.05 78.73 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2 0.01 -0.50 -2.01 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 80.71 0.03 0.04 80.68 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.06 0 0.00 -0.06 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 77.98 -0.01 -0.01 77.99 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.42 -0.07 20.00 -0.35 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Devika Syamnath)