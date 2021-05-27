Cancel
San Diego County, CA

San Diego County Reports 73 New Cases of COVID-19 and 2 Deaths

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Vaccinations were given pierside to the USS San Diego’s crew and embarked Marines. Navy photo

San Diego County public health officials reported 73 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Wednesday.

Wednesday’s data brings the county coronavirus case total to 279,858, while the death toll reached 3,755.

Hospitalizations crept up to 107 from Tuesday’s reported 98, and those in intensive care units rose to 36 from Tuesday’s 33. There are 45 available, staffed ICU beds in the county.

Of 12,296 tests reported Wednesday by the county’s Health and Human Services Agency, 0.6% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average is 1%.

In the past seven days, nine community outbreaks were confirmed, one in a business setting, officials said.

The county on Wednesday reached 70.6% of its goal to vaccinate 75% of residents 12 and older, or 2,101,936 people. Around 1.48 million San Diego County residents are fully inoculated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A full list of available vaccination sites can be found at www.sandiegocounty.gov.

Related