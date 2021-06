The publicity materials for Zakiya Dalila Harris' debut novel, The Other Black Girl, describe the book as a literary mash-up of The Devil Wears Prada and Get Out. That sets the bar high with the promise of a cultural landmark — a novel that's timely, hilarious, witty, mildly terrifying, emotionally textured, and conversant on the social and political issues that Black women face in the world and the workplace. Is the novel worth the hype? Yes. It should be at the top of your summer reading list.